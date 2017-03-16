Toyota Invests $292 Million To Upgrade UK Plant, But Warns Over Brexit Tariffs

The Brexit vote may have scared some automakers away, but not Toyota, which will continue to invest in UK car manufacturing.
Part of a global program to upgrade their manufacturing sites to produce vehicles based on the TNGA platform, the company has announced that it will invest £240 million ($292 million) in the Burnaston, Derbyshire plant, improving its competitiveness and promoting the UK supply chain efficiencies.
"We are very focused on securing the global competitiveness of our European plants. The roll-out of TNGA manufacturing capability is part of this plan. This upgrade of TMUK (Toyota Motor UK) is a sign of confidence in our employees and suppliers, and their focus on superior quality and greater efficiency", commented Toyota Motor Europe's President and CEO, Johan van Zyl.
However, the Japanese company's boss warned that tariff-free access to Europe is necessary for the plant's future success: "Our investment demonstrates that, as a company, we are doing all we can to raise the competitiveness of our Burnaston plant in Derbyshire. Continued tariff-and-barrier free market access between the UK and Europe that is predictable and uncomplicated will be vital for future success".
The investment program also includes a £21.3 million ($26 million) support from the local government, for training, research and development, and other enhancements of the facility's environmental performance, for which the brand's official was grateful: "We welcome the UK Government funding contribution for this activity."
Toyota already uses the TNGA platform on the fourth generation Prius and new C-HR crossover, but the architecture will eventually be expanded to include the majority of the company's global models, by the turn of the decade.