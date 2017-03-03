Toyota Issues Update For Hilux Pickup Truck After Moose Test Failure

The Toyota Hilux pickup truck is about to be updated, after failing to pass the infamous moose test conducted by the Swedish publication Teknikens Värld.
Last September, the eighth generation of the iconic Toyota almost flipped during the test and at a much lower speed (60kmh-37mph) than the one most of its direct rivals achieved when tested and passed successfully the same procedure.
Toyota responded swiftly and after sending a team of experts to discuss the details of the test with the publication, they went back to Japan in order to fix the problem.
Linus Pröjtz, Teknikens Värld ’s reporter says that Toyota has a fix ready for the Hilux and that involves an updated algorithm for the electronic stability control, focusing more on bringing down speed in the event of an evasive manoeuvre, and an increased tire pressure for maximum load.
This is the second time Toyota sees a Hilux failing the moose test, with the first time being back in 2007, causing the company to stop selling cars fitted with 16-inch wheels. Toyota also plans to stop selling the current model fitted with 18-inch wheels as an extra safety measure.
The test team of Teknikens Värld says that they will re-test the updated Toyota Hilux both in Spain and in Sweden to see if the problem is fixed.