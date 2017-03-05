Toyota Tacoma Soars Like An Eagle During U.S. Police Chase

A Toyota Tacoma managed to take flight at the conclusion of a police chase in Louisiana last week in a truly extraordinary sight.
According to reports, the stolen pickup truck was pulled over for speeding while 18-year-old Kevonte Dekorey Austin was in the passenger seat. As the police officer spoke to the driver, Austin, an escaped prisoner, jumped into the driver’s seat and took off in the Tacoma.
He was followed by police and ultimately hit a set of spike strips at approximately 115 mph (185 km/h). Shortly after, he was faced with a roadblock and made the split-second decision to swerve off the road and down a grassy embankment.
Unable to slow down, Austin slammed the pickup into a drainage pipe and subsequently soared through the air in a scene fitting for The Dukes of Hazzard. The pickup landed on a woman sitting in her car at a restaurant parking lot who thankfully, wasn’t injured in the incident.
Austin and the original driver were both taken into custody without serious injuries.