Toyota Teases Its TS050 Prototype Racer

Toyota has just teased its 2017 TS050 LMP1 car, showing off the car's re-designed rear-end for the very first time.
Despite the low-resolution and darkened teaser, a slightly different shape to the TS050's rear is clearly visible with re-designed air vents and a more curvaceous area directly below the prominent shark fin.
Few other details about the 2017 car are known at the moment but this year, it will only compete against the updated Porsche 919 during the World Endurance Championship following Audi's shock exit from the sport last year in the fallout of Volkswagen's dieselgate scandal.
Additionally, Toyota will hope to claim a victory at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours following its heartbreaking loss last year where the No. 5 TS050 came to a sudden stop while leading the race with just 3 minutes and 21 seconds left on the clock.
Christmas came early for Toyota fans! First shot of TS050. Very interesting rear bits. Do we see vertical louvers? @ScarbsTech @pan_nullo pic.twitter.com/MEuRh9VA8K— LMPone (@LMPone) March 6, 2017