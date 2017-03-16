Toyota's Building An Executive Ranch In Texas – Complete With Its Own Racetrack

Much ado has been made of Toyota's impending move to Texas. The Japanese auto giant is transitioning the bulk of its North American operations to a new complex under construction in Plano, just outside of Dallas. But that's not all that Toyota has in the works for the area.
According to The Dallas Morning News (as conveyed by Motor Authority) Toyota is in the process of amalgamating and constructing a new executive retreat on the outskirts of Argyle in Denton County – about a 50-minute drive from the new offices in Plano.
The facility will reportedly spread out over more than 75 acres, and include several houses, horse stables, barns, fishing ponds, traditional Japanese gardens, an on-site car museum, and – perhaps most intriguing of all – its own private racetrack on premises.
Toyota reportedly bought the main property in 2014 after announcing the Plano move. The 50-acre equestrian estate at 12780 Hilltop Road in Argyle features a Tudor-style mansion, along with another 3-bedroom guest house, a grounds keeper's house, tree house, zip line, saltwater swimming pool, and extensive horseback-riding facilities.
According to an old real estate listing, that main house (depicted in the gallery below) encompasses 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, a home theater, model train room, game room, wine cellar, and a four-car garage. That site alone was listed for $11 million in 2012, and Toyota has reportedly been buying up adjoining lots in the years since.
Once complete, the facility will be used both by Toyota's North American executives and by VIPs visiting from headquarters back in Japan. We wouldn't expect to hear much more about it, though, as the complex won't be open to the public or feature any signage identifying its corporate owner.