Track-Honed Mercedes-AMG C63 R On The Horizon

Mercedes-AMG is currently developing a track-honed version of the C63 that will arrive in a couple of years.
The model will follow in the footsteps of the AMG GT R and be dubbed the C63 R, rather than receiving a Black Series badge. As part of the firm’s pursuit to make it better on the racetrack, a number of enhancements will be done.
For starters, it will be lighter than a ‘standard’ C63 S, a car already capable of some rather ridiculous performance figures. Additionally, AMG engineers will work on the model’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine to lift horsepower and torque while also adorning the car with a multitude of aerodynamic elements, including a large fixed rear wing.
Unlike its most direct competitor, the BMW M4 GTS, the new C63 R could be available in both coupe and sedan flavors and thanks to its more potent engine, may deliver upwards of 600 hp through the rear wheels, Car and Driver points out.
Unfortunately, this hardcore C-Class variant is still some way off and may not arrive for another two years, after the C-Class family enjoys its mid-cycle facelift.
