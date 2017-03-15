Truckstarossa Is A Toyota Pickup That Thinks It's A Ferrari

Ferrari doesn't make trucks. Even while Lamborghini, Maserati, and Aston Martin get in on the SUV game, the Prancing Horse marque remains resolutely on the sidelines. So what's are truck-loving tifosi to do when the factory won't oblige?
One such Ferrari fanatic evidently cooked up his own solution. Spotted in Florida and shared via Reddit and Imgur is a 1980s pickup truck that's been rebodied to emulate a Testarossa of the same era.
Heck, it even has a Testarossa badge on the tailgate, along with a proliferation of prancing-horse badges. It's wearing Pirelli rubber on five-spoke modular alloys, and even has Pininfarina badges on the quarter panels. What it doesn't have are the side strakes or any actual vents in the rear fenders, but something tells us that won't make much of an aerodynamic difference for an '80s pickup.
It's hard to tell exactly what lies beneath the modified bodywork – done up in a suitable shade of red and likely crafted out of fiberglass. But the signs point towards the pickup known as... the Toyota Pickup from the late-1980s. That's what the automaker called the Hilux in America before the Tacoma came along (like the one Marty McFly drove in Back to the Future).
It wouldn't be the first Toyota with a Ferrari complex, after all. For our part, we'd sooner go for an LM002, but those aren't easy to come by and are no cheaper to run than they are to buy. Besides, telling a Ferrari fan to drive a Lamborghini would be like making a Montreal Canadiens hockey fan wear a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey.