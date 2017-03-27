Twin-Turbo Ford GT Shatters Standing Mile World Record At 294MPH

If you thought cars such as the new Bugatti Chiron were fast, wait until you see this 'old' Ford GT from M2K Motorsports get within spitting distance of 300 mph or 482km/h.
To put that into perspective, planes such as the Airbus C295 or the Cessna 421 have a 300 mph (260 knots) cruising speed, and so does this heavily modified Ford GT that just broke the standing-mile world record at the Texas Mile.
The exact speed was 293.6 mph (472.5 km/h), better than the previous world record of 283.2 mph (455.7 km/h) , set back in 2012 by a 1,700 horsepower Ford GT.
As for the new record-holder, it's a 2006 model with an Accufab Racing 5.4-liter engine, MoTeC ECU, data acquisition & ignition system, NCS Designs wiring, tuning and calibration, and Ahlman Engineering suspension and aerodynamics.
So how much power is in this thing? Unfortunately that remains a question mark, although it could be anything from 2,000 to 2,500 horses.