Two Classic Race Cars Show What Motorsport Is All About

Sure, many people may consider Formula 1 the most exciting form of motorsport but compared to other racing series’, it can be relatively bland due to the lack of overtaking.
If you’re looking for some truly phenomenal racing, classic sports cars often provide incredibly tight on-track battles and at the 75th Members’ Meeting at Goodwood Circuit last week, two classic racers battled it out for first position in a truly remarkable display of driving.
The cars in question, a Sebring Sprite and a Lenham Sprit, went toe-to-toe during the race, swapping positions with a number of daring passing manoeuvers that perfectly show what motorsport is all about.
Both front-engined sports cars are outfitted with skinny tires and frequently enter corners with an impressive amount of oversteer, sliding perfectly and coming within inches of crashing into each other.