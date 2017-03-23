Two Tesla Model Xs Damaged After Chinese Transport Truck Collapses

Two white Tesla Model Xs have been badly damaged in China after the top level of a truck transporting them collapsed.
It is not immediately clear exactly where in China the accident happened, but Car News China indicates that it is not unusual for shoddy-built transport trucks to catastrophically fail like this over there.
Based on the pictures available, it seems possible that the problems started when one of the Model Xs was being lowered down to the ground.
The large steel tracks extending over the rear of the truck broke off and collapsed, causing the electric SUV to fall onto its side, resulting in severe damage that includes a broken windshield and a shattered rear window.
It is difficult to ascertain the damage suffered by the second Model X but you’d better hope the owners had insurance that covered their cars prior to delivery.