U Spy: 2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Prototype Found Resting In Colorado

The baddest and meanest muscle car of all time, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, was spotted by a reader at a parking lot, in Rocky Mountains, Colorado.
Dodge may currently torture everyone with what feels like the longest teasing period prior to a new model but luckily that doesn’t mean that we didn’t have the chance of actually seeing the new Challenger SRT Demon.
Don’t let details like the tuner (LB) stickers and the full set of seats fool you; we believe that this is the real thing as the car is wearing Manufacturer License Plates and has a computer mounted inside, indicating its prototype nature. Add the fact that the parking lot was hosting a couple of other FCA prototypes (more on this later) and we can tell with near certainty that this is the new Demon.
Thanks to our awesome reader Brett Borgard who sent in these images, we get to see that this prototype looks pretty much the same with the car that was leaked a little while ago, apart from the visible bolts on the wider where arches. The hood, roof and trunk are even finished in the same matte black.
Dodge has officially confirmed so far that the Challenger SRT Demon will be 215lbs (97.5kg) lighter than the Hellcat by stripping the cabin of most of its sound-deadening material, the truck lining and spare tire. The audio system will be limited to just two speakers while the steering wheel will be manually adjusted.
But the biggest weight-saving feature will be the removal of both the rear bench and the front passenger’s seat, saving a total of 113lbs (51.2kg) and making the Demon essentially a single seater. Don’t worry though, as Dodge will offer to put the seats back inside (at least the passenger’s one) as an option.
The new Challenger SRT Demon is also going to be the first ever factory vehicle to come fitted with standard and bespoke drag radials, wrapped around the 18x11 alloy wheels. Other features that have seen the light include a trick launch control system and several driveline updates among others.
Of course the biggest mystery surrounding the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon remains the output of its supercharged Hemi V8; some believe it could offer as much as 757hp while others talk about totally insane numbers that start with a 9.
All we know for sure is that Dodge will officially reveal the Challenger SRT Demon on April 11 at the New York Auto Show.
H/T To Brett Borgard for the photos!