U Spy: Jaguar F-Pace SVR And Range Rover Sport SVR Test In Colorado

Jaguar Land Rover recently brought a fleet of prototypes to Colorado and among them were prototypes of both the Jaguar F-Pace SVR and the facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR.
Starting with the F-Pace SVR, it was bathed in black and white camouflage and like other recent prototypes, outfitted with an aggressive front bumper that appears to be hiding a set of huge air intakes. A set of black wheels with Y-shaped spokes also help to separate this prototype from a run-of-the-mill F-Pace.
In standard guise, the F-Pace is one of the best handling and most dynamic SUV's on the market but with the SVR, things will be taken to an entirely different level.
Power will probably come from the firm’s range-topping 5.0-liter supercharged V8 delivering between 500 hp and 575 hp, more than enough to show the Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio a thing or two.
As for the refreshed Range Rover Sport SVR pictured, it looks set to arrive for the 2018 model year and seems to be outfitted with tweaked headlights and modified front air intakes. The current model delivers 550 hp from its 5.0-liter V8 but in facelifted guise, that figure could move closer to the 575 hp mark.
H/T to Brett Borgard for the photos!