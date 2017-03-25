U Spy New 2018 Jaguar E-Pace 'Baby' SUV In Belgium

Not being aware of Jaguar's naming strategy means that one could be easily fooled into thinking that the E-Pace is an all-electric model.
However, this slot is reserved for the I-Pace, with the new E-Pace to be placed right below the F-Pace in the brand's crossover lineup, after the British luxury automaker developed a taste for SUVs and is using Land Rover's know-how in the field.
This prototype was captured on camera by Carscoops reader this prototype Misja S. who told us, "I took these pics today in Tessenderlo (Belgium). I guess it’s the new Jaguar E-Pace."
The smallest crossover in Jaguar's lineup is better proportioned than its larger sibling with a more steeply raked rear windscreen, but it will adopt some of the F-Pace's lines along with the familiar grille at the front.
Inside, expect the latest InControl Touch Pro infotainment system from the F-Pace while benefiting from improved interior quality, which will help it go against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.
Based on the same underpinnings as the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, with which it was spied testing together, the Jaguar E-Pace will use a raft of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and diesel Ingenium engines, producing as much as 240 horses, while a hybrid powertrain could join the family later on.
Jaguar is expected to pull the cover off the new E-Pace this summer.
Many thanks to Misja for the pictures!