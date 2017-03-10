Uber Driver Gets Uber-Excited Giving Dwyane Wade A Ride

Let's face it, offering your services to one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever live has to at least qualify as the highlight of somebody's day.
Case in point, this Uber driver who was lucky enough to have Chicago Bulls guard (and former 2-time NBA Champion with the Miami Heat) Dwyane Wade step foot inside his first-generation Volvo XC90.
It's also great to see Wade having a blast and appear genuinely thrilled to interact with the man, who was clearly a big fan of his, and a basketball fan in general.
It also seems that the Uber driver was boasting about some of his sports-related past achievements, though impressing the man they used to call "Flash" in Miami can't be an easy task.
We'd actually enjoy seeing more athletes such as Wade switch it up and get behind the wheel of an Uber to surprise their fans, since seeing those types of genuinely positive reactions never gets old - just ask Odell Beckham Jr!