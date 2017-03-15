Uber Driver Snaps At Women, Ridiculousness Ensues

After getting tired of waiting for his passenger, this Chicago-based Uber driver got into a mean-spirited verbal altercation with two young women.
Before deciding whether you're "Team Uber Driver" or "Team Women", you should watch the entire video in order to see just how everybody behaved until the end. Going by just the title may leave you feeling... a certain way.
To sum up what happened, it seems that a location-related misunderstanding turned into a tense situation where the driver felt like one of the women was acting like she was entitled, whereas the women probably felt the driver overreacted talking to them the way he did.
We'd rather not take any sides, but from a distance, it's safe to say that all parties involved could have handled the situation better. Losing your cool on somebody, especially when you're working, is never a good thing.
We're also pretty sure that once the driver heard one of the women say: "You weren't at our location, Jesus Christ" , he pretty much decided against driving them anywhere right there on the spot.
Being nice to people goes a long way - both ways...