Uber's Self-Driving Cars Return To The Streets After Crash

Uber’s self-driving vehicles have returned to the streets, three days after one was involved in a crash and flipped onto its side in Tempe, Arizona Reuters says that following an investigation, the ride-hailing gave the go-ahead for its fleet of autonomous vehicles to continue testing in the cities of Tempe, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.A full police report on the accident in Tempe may be released as early as later this week and will conclude that the Uber vehicle was not responsible for the collision.A spokeswoman for Tempe’s police department, Josie Montenegro, revealed shortly after the crash on Friday last week that the Uber was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash but that another vehicle failed to yield, thus causing the crash.At the time, a driver and engineer were inside the Uber and the back seat was unoccupied.