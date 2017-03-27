Uber's Self-Driving Cars Return To The Streets After Crash

Uber’s self-driving vehicles have returned to the streets, three days after one was involved in a crash and flipped onto its side in Tempe, Arizona.
Reuters says that following an investigation, the ride-hailing gave the go-ahead for its fleet of autonomous vehicles to continue testing in the cities of Tempe, San Francisco and Pittsburgh.
A full police report on the accident in Tempe may be released as early as later this week and will conclude that the Uber vehicle was not responsible for the collision.
A spokeswoman for Tempe’s police department, Josie Montenegro, revealed shortly after the crash on Friday last week that the Uber was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash but that another vehicle failed to yield, thus causing the crash.
At the time, a driver and engineer were inside the Uber and the back seat was unoccupied.