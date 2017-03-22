Up Close And Personal With The Volkswagen Arteon

It is very rare these days for automakers to build truly stunning sedans in mainstream segments, but Volkswagen seems to have done a pretty good job with the new Arteon, at least in this author’s opinion.
You may disagree, but it is hard to deny that the Arteon is a serious visual improvement over the old Volkswagen CC and all other VW sedans currently on the market. It certainly turned heads at Geneva and for those that missed seeing the car live, the video below helps to do its design justice.
Produced by Autogefuhl, the almost 30-minute long video shows the vehicle’s designer, Tobias Suhlmann, talking about the Arteon’s design and the great length VW designers went to pull it off.
Perhaps the most visually-appealing Arteon model revealed so far is the special R-Line, finished in yellow. Compared to base models, it receives slightly more aggressive facias and larger front air intakes to give it a more dramatic look.
Here’s hoping Volkswagen is planning a true high-performance model that could look even better!