Updated 2017 Audi RS3 Sedan Earns Top Marks In First Review

As we speak, if you're looking to buy the most powerful small premium sedan in its segment, you needn't look past the Audi RS3.It's one and only rival, the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 4MATIC , does look strong with its 381 PS, however the updated RS3 Sedan now comes with 400 PS (395 HP) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) of torque.It also has an updated 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder engine, and is 26kg (57.3 lbs) lighter than before. All together, the RS3 can rocket from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds, making this car officially quicker than the CLA 45.According tomagazine, the 2017 RS3 Sedan is pretty darn good, offering excellent performance and a great soundtrack, as long as you chip in for the optional sports exhaust.Overall, it seems Audi's high-performance sedan doesn't have many flaws and once you factor in the every-day usability, practicality, boot space, quality interior and of course speed, you'll probably reach the same conclusion as this reviewer.