Updated 2018 Mercedes-AMG S63 Cabriolet Visits The ‘Ring

Mercedes is putting the final touches to the updated S-Class and the same applies to its Coupe and Cabriolet derivatives.
Much like the normal versions we reported earlier, the almighty AMG 63 version of the Convertible was spotted during its development testing outside the company’s facilities at the Nurburgring.
Visually the biggest difference will be located at the front, where the updated S63 Cabriolet will get the characteristic curved and vertical-slatted grille from the AMG GT R. A set of redesigned lights all around, among with a pair of different bumpers is expected to complete the cosmetic changes for this mid-life facelift.
The facelifted AMG version will also benefit from the new semi-autonomous system Mercedes is working on, which is capable of integrating sensor feedback and map data, enabling it to read upcoming corners and act accordingly.
Under the bonnet, AMG’s twin-turbo 577hp 5.5-litre V8 will reportedly get a small bump in power in the S63 model, as will the range-topping V12 S65 version.
The entry-level S400 version of the S-Class Coupe will also receive the all-new twin-turbo 3.0-litre straight-six unit while the S500 versions of both the Coupe and Cabriolet are reportedly going to be powered by a detuned version of the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8.
