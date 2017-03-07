Updated Nissan Qashqai SUV Revealed With Semi-Autonomous Tech [50 Pics+Video]

Nissan has unveiled the facelifted version of their Qashqai best-seller which now gets a subtle redesign and the company’s semi-autonomous ProPilot technology.
Adding the ProPilot into the mix has made the new Nissan Qashqai capable of steering, accelerating and decelerating itself when travelling in a single lane on highways.
The familiar shape of the Qashqai has been updated with premium design touches, including a completely revised front end, a new bonnet and front bumper and revised light clusters with greater styling differentiation between the halogen and LED lamps. The rear lights get a refreshed ‘boomerang’ light motif with a 3D lens effect.
The cabin has also received a range of updates, including higher-quality materials, an improved dashboard layout for easier operation and the company’s latest technology features. There’s also a new multifunction steering wheel with satin-chrome inserts and a new four-way controller for the gauges’ display.
The NissanConnect infotainment system with DAB digital radio and satellite navigation has also received a new user interface while customers will now be able to choose an optional Bose seven-speaker audio system.
Nissan has also improved the Qashqai under the skin, making modifications to the suspension, damping and steering systems for a more refined driving experience while they’ve also increased the thickness of the rear glass and improved the use of sound deadening materials for lower NVH levels.
The engine range will remain the same with the current model, with the 110PS 1.5-litre dCi model still the CO2 champion of the series, emitting 99g/km.
Finally, Nissan has updated the active safety range of the new Qashqai with an Intelligent Emergency Braking system that now also features Pedestrian Recognition and the introduction of Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Traffic Sign Recognition, Driver Attention Alert, Intelligent Park Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning are still on the menu.