U.S. VW Executive Could Face 169 Years In Prison For Dieselgate Role

Former U.S. Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt will face trial on April 18 in Detroit for his involvement in the German company’s diesel emissions scandal.
Schmidt faces 11 felony charges during his time as the chief Volkswagen’s environmental and engineering center in Michigan and if convicted of all, could face 169 years’ imprisonment.
Schmidt was arrested on January 7 at Miami International Airport and while the defense has indicated that they may seek a postponement in his trial, he looks likely to become the first VW employee or executive to go to trial over the scandal.
Currently, the former executive is being held at a jail north of Detroit and his defense argues that he was just a small player in what was a much larger scandal.
Automotive News reports that German authorities are also investigating Schmidt, suggesting that he could face charges in VW’s home country as well.
If Schmidt is charged, found guilty and imprisoned, it could pave the way for similar rulings on other high-ranking VW executives involved in the manipulation of diesel emissions testing.