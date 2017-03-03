V8-Powered Mazda RX-7 Sends McLaren, Porsche And Lambo Back Home Crying

Since the third-generation Mazda RX-7 can easily be characterized as a "sleeper" due to the fact that it weighs very little, giving it over 600 HP to play with is almost unfair, for its opponents.
The power comes from a turbocharged Chevy LS V8 engine and in case you're wondering, it's more than enough to send the likes of the McLaren 12C, Lamborghini Gallardo and even a tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S packing, tail between legs and all.
Unfortunately, the description of the video doesn't offer any hard data regarding how quick this GM-powered RX-7 is, but we do know that any tuned 911 Turbo S is a formidable car in a straight line.
As for the MP4-12C and the Gallardo, the former will hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.3 seconds, whereas the old baby Lambo will need about 3.7 seconds, so you can imagine it didn't compete with the Mazda as well as the McLaren or the Porsche did - or tried to, at least.
In the end, the best power-to-weight ratio will always have the last laugh, which in this case means you probably shouldn't bet against this RX-7 - especially with this being a rolling start race.