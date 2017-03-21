Valet Comes Within Millimeters Of Scraping LaFerrari Against G63 AMG 6x6

Although having the opportunity to drive some of the world’s most exclusive vehicles as a valet may seem appealing, the job comes with its own array of risks as one valet recently discovered.
At this month’s Geneva Motor Show, dozens of exotics flooded the Swiss city, including a satin white LaFerrari registered in California.
Owned by Khalifa bin Hamad al Thani, it’s worth millions of dollars and came within millimetres of scraping against a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 outside a prominent hotel.
Footage from the scene shows the valet driver attempting to squeeze the Italian hypercar between the G63 6x6 and construction fences to the side of the road. Fortunately, he was able to slowly reverse out of the precarious position and have a second go at slotting the LaFerrari through the small space.
No harm was done and the valet driver lives to work another day.