Valet Doesn’t Believe This Young Man Owns A Pagani Huayra, Makes Him Prove It

Driving a supercar like the Pagani Huayra can have its rewards, but what if people don't believe it's yours?
Well, for a young man, this turned out to be a first world problem, when the parking valet took extra care of the supercar and refused to believe that its owner was actually standing right in front of him.
Trying to reclaim the V12-powered beast took longer than expected, and the owner can be seen making a phone call and handing over the device to the valet, who can be heard saying stuff like 'it's an expensive car' and 'passport', demanding to see some papers.
All's well that ends well, and after double checking everything, the valet was eventually convinced that the young man is actually the owner of the Pagani Huayra with Arab license plates, and agreed to hand over the keys.
Shot a few months ago by a car spotter during his vacation in Monaco and Cannes, this video will probably redeem the bad rep that some valets have, after taking powerful vehicles out for joy rides and sometimes crashing them.