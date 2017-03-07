Vanda Electric's Dendrobium Hypercar Is Named After An Orchid

Singapore's very first hypercar, curiously dubbed the Dendrobium, has just been unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show 2017.
The car comes from Singapore electric mobility company Vanda Electrics and debuts with an incredibly striking design as well as some promising propulsion technologies.
Vanda has employed the help of Williams Advanced Engineering to develop the Dendrobium's electric powertrain. Although work on the car's underpinnings have yet to be completed, the company says that if it is to reach the production line, it will utilize two inboard-mounted electric motors at each axle.
These motors would then be mated to a single-speed transmission and differential at the front as well as a multi-speed gearbox and differential at the rear. This could result in a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h) while the sprint from 0-60 mph (96 km/h) could be dispatched in a mere 2.7 seconds.
Speaking about the car, Vanda Electrics chief executive Larissa Tan said “Dendrobium is the culmination of a dream. Our design team has had sketches of an electric hypercar on the drawing board since the mid-90s, but that vision was many years ahead of its time. As electric technology has advanced, we have been able to revisit this vision and now, as we launch our revolutionary global e-mobility strategy, the timing is finally right for us to take the wraps off a halo model.”
Visually, the Dendrobium is outlandish to say the least. It features carbon fiber body panels alongside the composite monocoque chassis and carbon ceramic brake discs. The car also includes an aerodynamic floor, double rear diffuser and a front splitter aimed at increasing at the front end. Perhaps the most eye-catching elements is the LED taillight that stretches across the entire rear wing as well as the backward-opening butterfly doors.
Vanda says that the model could reach production in 2020 if it is met with a positive reception in Geneva.