Vilner Creates Custom Ford Mustang With...Mustang Horse Leather

Tuning company Vilner has created a number of the industry's most impressive custom interiors in recent times and now, has taken things to an entirely new and perhaps questionable level.
The firm says that its Chinese arm received a request from a sixth-gen Mustang GT owner saying that he wanted genuine leather from a Mustang horse as well as the hair from the wild North American horse.
Despite the rather strange request, Vilner obliged and applied black Mustang leather to the front and rear seats, wrapped entirely by hand. Additionally, horse hair has been applied to the sides of the front seats while hand-perforated elements are also present.
Beyond the seats, this Vilner Mustang includes leather and alcantara across the dashboard, steering wheel and roof liner. A metal plate with a serial number and a special engraved Mustang design and complemented by two hand-painted cobras complete the modifications.
We have a feeling that PETA may have something to say about this project...