Volkswagen's Polo-Based 'Baby' SUV To Launch Next Year

Volkswagen’s long-awaited Polo-based SUV is primed to hit the market before the end of 2018.
The vehicle will act as VW’s entry-level SUV and rival the likes of the Renault Captur, Vauxhall Mokka and Peugeot 2008. It will take design inspiration from last year’s T-Cross Breeze concept and be built at the same Spanish factory as the latest Polo.
Given the close similarities between the SUV and its small hatchback sibling, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the two will share more than just their platform. Consequently, an almost identical range of engines should be offered for the SUV as the Polo, including small three-cylinder petrol and diesel powertrains as well as four-cylinder units.
Perhaps the most intriguing powertrain that will be offered for the SUV will be a new petrol-electric hybrid currently in development at Volkswagen’s engineering headquarters. Specifics about this system aren’t known at this early stage but it is tipped to be offered as an alternative to the brand’s 1.6-liter diesel, Autocar reports.
Note: VW T-Breeze Concept pictured