Volkswagen's Retro-Flavored Multivan Special Celebrates The '70 Years Of The Bulli'

Volkswagen's Commercial Vehicle division is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the iconic Bulli by launching a special edition.
Based on the Multivan Comfortline and created using a mix of elements from the Highline and California models, it's currently on display at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show and will go on sale in Germany from the begging of May, with other European markets to follow.
Some special identifying features adorn its body, such as the 'Bulli' badges, anniversary sticker, chrome trim, tinted windows for the passenger compartment, and matte black decals around the B-pillars. However, the two-tone paintwork that combines Candy White and Metallic Kurkuma Yellow, and the 18-inch 'Disc' wheels are optional.
The same look continues inside, where the special edition VW Multivan benefits from a wood-like floor, Visitamo seat covers, and 'deluxe' lighting. These add up to the standard features that include a multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel, 'Premium' display, glossy black look for the instrument panel, electrically adjustable heated and folding mirrors, and ParkPilot.
Volkswagen has yet to release pricing, but with the entry-level Multivan costing just under €30,000 ($31,800) in Germany, and the Comfort line priced at a cool €45,291 ($48,000), expect to pay more for the special edition.