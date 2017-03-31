Volvo-Based Lynk & Co 02 Sedan From China Sticks Its Head Out

After getting our attention with a new Volvo-based compact SUV, China's Geely-owned Lynk & Co is currently testing a four-door sedan prototype in Southern Europe.
The so-called Lynk & Co 02 (we expect it to get a proper name once its unveiled), will be utilizing the same Volvo CMA platform used on the Volvo XC40 as well as the upcoming S40.
In terms of styling, it seems as though the 02 sedan will feature a first row of lights positioned on the fenders, just like the 01 SUV, and another light cluster on either side of the radiator grille. While they may not look identical, the two models will probably share similar front fascia designs.
With the SUV, Lynk & Co claimed that it would be the world's most connected car, boasting an open application programming interface allowing developers to add more to the car. Whether or not this will be the case for the 02 sedan remains unknown, but it would make sense to offer the same connectivity package on both vehicles.
In regards to power units, we haven't heard anything official yet, aside from the SUV getting a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine working together with a small electric motor - again, the same power unit should trickle down to the 02 sedan as well.
As for which segment Lynk & Co is targeting with their 02 sedan, it's hard to say based on these images, but if we had to guess, we'd say it looks a bit bigger than what we expect to see from the Volvo S40.
The Lynk & Co 02 is expected to make its Chinese market debut in production guise sometime next year, after the 01 SUV. Eventually, the car will make it onto European and possibly even US shores.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops