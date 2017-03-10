Volvo Recruits A Four-Time World Champion To Its Racing Team

The WTCC has been dominated by one name over the past several years, and that's – nope, not Yvan Muller, but we'll get to him in a minute. It's Citroën. But the French manufacturer has pulled out of the series to focus on rallying instead.
That means the 2017 World Touring Car Championship is anyone's to take. Volvo's Polestar Cyan Racing team is keen to win on the international level as it has in the Scandinavian championship, so it's brought a proven winner on board.
That, as you might have guessed, is Yvan Muller. The 47-year-old Frenchman has won the championship four times, and hasn't finished lower than third in any of the past ten years. He retired from his role as one of Citroën's drivers at the end of last season, but now he's heading to Polestar.
Unfortunately he won't be racing for the team, but he will be driving from time to time. Muller's role will be as a development driver and senior advisor to the team, helping to hone and field the new Volvo S60 Polestar TC1.
His arrival in Gothenburg ought to give Volvo an edge, but it has its work cut out for it. To get to the top step of the podium, the three Volvos will have to beat at least five Honda Civic WTCCs and four C-Eylsée WTCCs being run by privateer teams in the wake of Citroën's departure.