Volvo Teases Mysterious Sedan, Could It Be The New S40?

Volvo dropped a few videos that show some of the safety features of the all-new XC60 these past few days, but an Easter Egg seems to have slipped inside them.
Seen for a few good seconds alongside the SUV is a mysterious sedan that appears to be following the same design pattern as the brand's modern lineup.
It features similar looking headlights, bar the 'Thor's Hammer' DRLs, and a set of taillights that seems to have evolved from the rear lighting units of the current S60. However, looking at it from the side reveals a clear compact size, which means that it should be part of the '40' family.
There's no official reference to a four-door model just yet, so we cannot say for sure whether it's the real deal or not, but if it is, it won't be the first member of the all-new '40' series, as this role has been apparently taken by the XC40.
Challenging the likes of the Audi Q3, Mercedes-Benz GLA and BMW X1, the SUV, which will be in the same vein as the new XC60 but on a smaller scale, could be introduced as early as next month at the 2017 Auto Shanghai, as we have previously reported.