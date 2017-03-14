Volvo Updates Sensus Infotainment, Expands In-Car Delivery Service

Volvo have waited to launch the 2018 XC60 to perform a series of updates on their Sensus user interface.
Said to be getting a "graphical refinement", while presenting a "refreshed, clean and appealing design", the updated infotainment system is already present on the premium compact SUV, and will also be pre-installed in new 90 series cars, either directly from the factory, or at the next service.
"As we learn about our customers' interaction with our user interface, we refine the logic and design to increase ease of use and enhance its appearance. The updated interface is focused on the navigation experience in the car, which is one of the core applications", said the brand's President of Software & Electronics, Odgard, Andersson.
Besides the news on the infotainment system, the automaker has also announced the expansion of their In-Car Delivery service to five additional countries this year. Part of the Volvo On Call smartphone app that became available in 2015, which allows one-time digital access for deliveries to cars, the service will cover more than 90 percent of the company's global sales by the end of 2017, and will be available in around 50 countries.
Moreover, the app has also been completely redesigned, based on the demand of drivers to access car features and related services from outside their vehicles. As a result, they can now send navigation destinations based on their calendar to the cars, find their vehicles in large car parks, and look for nearby fuel stations.
"The role of Volvo On Call has changed from remote car access app to a platform that functions as the main entry point for Volvo Cars’ customers to an increasingly broad selection of connected services. We are at the forefront of this shift in car technology and service provision. Eventually you might not even need to own a Volvo to benefit from the services offered via the Volvo On Call smartphone app", commented Bjorn Annwall, Senior VP Global Consumer Experience.