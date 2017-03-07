Volvo’s All-New XC60 SUV Makes Global Debut [80 Pics & Video]

After all the spy shots and rumors surrounding the all-new XC60, it’s reassuring to see that Volvo are sticking to the script and tossing what looks like a segment title challenger into the ring.
This new model will be replacing Volvo's extremely successful first-generation XC60, which during its nine year span, became the best-selling premium compact SUV in Europe, with almost a million units sold across the globe.
"We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan," said Volvo CEO, Hakan Samuelsson.
According to Volvo, the new XC60 is one of the safest cars ever made, fully loaded with new and clever technology such as Steer Assist - being added to the City Safety system. There's also a new system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation, which uses Steer Assist in order to avoid head-on collisions. At the same time, Volvo's Blind Spot Indication System now uses Steer Assist functionally in order to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.
"We have focused on building a car that can deliver pleasure to all of your senses – from a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride. We've paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life," added Samuelsson.
The new XC60 also gets Pilot Assist as an option. This, of course, is Volvo's advanced semi-autonomous driver-assistance system, which can steer, accelerate and brake the car on well-marked roads up to 130 km/h (80 mph).
At the top of the new XC60's powertrain range sits Volvo's award-winning T8 Twin Engine petrol plug-in hybrid, delivering 407 horses and accelerating the compact SUV from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.3 seconds. The new model will also be launched with a diesel D4 engine rated at 190 HP, while the D5 with PowerPulse technology is said to deliver 235 HP. Petrol fans will probably focus on the 254 HP T5 as well as the T6, which uses is good for 320 HP and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque - there are however currently no plans to offer the T6 powertrain in the UK.
Performance aside, the XC60 is also looking to promote health thanks to its CleanZone four-zone climate control system which can remove harmful pollutants and particles in order to deliver "Scandinavian-fresh air" on the inside.
Other novelties include the Sensus system and the Volvo On Call app both receiving graphical updates with improved usability, and smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also available, just like in 90 series cars.
Following its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, the new Volvo XC60 is scheduled to go into production in mid-April at the Torslanda plant in Sweden.