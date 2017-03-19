VW Flashes 4MOTION Lifestyle In Facelifted Golf Alltrack Spot

If you're going to make a point regarding AWD capability in a car that's supposed to offer strong value for money, relying on the facelifted VW Golf Alltrack seems like a good idea.
The concept of this ad is pretty simple. You've got the son out with his friends in the woods on their bikes, tackling some rough terrain, and then you've got the mom tracking him down in the family station wagon, which just happens to be the most off-road capable version of the VW Golf.
This being the facelifted model, it's interesting to see it rocking the new LED graphics, but otherwise the car remains pretty much the same as before its mid-cycle update.
As for the humor, or punch line, if you will (which is something most car ads have), in this case it's just about the mom "embarrassing" her son by bringing him a few sandwiches while he's out exploring the woods with his friends.
The VW Golf Alltrack really is the type of car you'd take off-road in a happy-go-lucky way, which makes it a pretty good choice for families living just outside of urban areas.