VW Group Reveals Sedric Concept, A Self-Driving Pod Meant To Replace Your Car

VW Group revealed the Sedric concept, a Level 5 self-driving vehicle developed from a blank sheet of paper at the eve of the Geneva Motor Show.
Sedric (SElf-DRIving-Car) represents the vision of VW Group for future shared mobility, one where a human driver is no longer required.
The concept is the first one to be launched under the VW Group umbrella -and not a specific brand of the group- and will spawn a number of concepts from the Group’s brands in the near future.
The highlight of the electric Sedric is the so-called Button; press it and Sedric will come to you in order to drive you to your desired destination, with a ring indicating the vehicle’s arrival time, as well as colored and vibration signals guiding a person with impaired vision to the car.
In addition, the windscreen is a big OLED screen featuring augmented reality to serve as a communication and entertainment center, with passengers able to talk to Sedric about their destination, how to get there, the driving time, the current traffic situation and more.
The 2+2 layout of the cabin makes the Sedric feel more like a lounge and less like a car, with the two rear seats acting as a comfy couch and air-purifying plants placed in front of the rear windscreen.
Sounds too futuristic? Yep, you are probably right.