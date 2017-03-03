VW I.D. Buzz Concept Making Euro Debut In Geneva [38 Pics]

VW is going to show for the first time in Europe the electric I.D. Buzz concept at the Geneva Motor Show.
The electric concept is another take on the idea of a modern Microbus and the second I.D. study after the hatchback that debuted at Paris last year.
Powered by an electric powertrain that combines two 201hp motors on each axle which produce a combined 369hp, the I.D. Buzz is capable of a 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds before hitting the 99mph top speed limiter.
Measuring 4,942mm long, 1,976mm wide and 1,963mm high, the I.D. Buzz concept is based on VW’s MEB platform which is reserved for electric models. The concept is also fully autonomous, featuring the I.D. Pilot system.
The floor-mounted battery pack has a capacity of 111kWh, giving the Buzz a theoretical driving range of 270miles (600km NEDC) before it requires a recharge. Speaking of which, VW claims that an 80 percent charge can be achieved in 30 minutes with the Combined Charging System (CSS) or an inductive charging interface with a charging rate of 150kW is used.
The futuristic design language contains a lot of retro elements in a bid to evoke the iconic looks of the original, with VW also releasing a new gallery showing the concept on the streets of Miami, where the I.D. Buzz meets its legendary ancestor.