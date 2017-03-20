VW T-Roc Coming To Europe And US To Challenge The Nissan Juke

Ever since it was officially presented in Geneva three years ago, the Volkswagen T-Roc Concept has served as a topic for many reports.
In keeping with the SUV boom, the German automotive giant will give customers what they want, and following the launch of the Tiguan Allspace and Atlas, the time has come for a smaller VW SUV.
Gunning for models like the Jeep Renegade and Nissan Juke, the Volkswagen T-Roc will hit the assembly lines with optional AWD in a few months time, according to AutoNews, arriving in the European market as early as this August.
The decision is official and the automaker's chiefs have also agreed to launch it on this side of the pond as well in 2019, following the company's 650 local retail partners verdict. "It was only yesterday that we decided on an additional SUV for 2019", said the VW brand chief Herbert Diess last week, who also confirmed that the small SUV will go on sale in both North and South America.
Diess' comment comes approximately one year after the former VW dealer chairman, Alan Brown, told the same publication that the T-Roc is extremely popular, and it would be a pity if it doesn’t get the production volume that it deserves.
"Everybody loves T-Roc, everybody. The only concern is whether it's going to be priced outside of market, where it wouldn’t do the volume that it deserves to do."
Details such as where Volkswagen will assemble the T-Roc are still undecided, but there are three possible scenarios - the Chattanooga plant, the Puebla facility in Mexico, or importing it from their European factory in Portugal.