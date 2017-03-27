Want A New Koenigsegg? Wait At Least Four Years

There are many reasons why we'd love to own a Koenigsegg – but some very concrete reasons why we can't get one right now.
One is the astronomical, multi-million-dollar purchase price of course, though even if we had the cash on hand, we'd still have to wait several years to get one.
Speaking with Road & Track at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, Christian von Koenigsegg revealed that the wait times for delivery of a new Agera RS currently stand at four to five years, something he and his team are currently working on.
“We have a four-year waiting list, and we want to make that shorter, because it's getting tougher and tougher to sell cars with deliveries four or five years later,” said Koenigsegg.
“We have many many more that'd come after seeing let's say a 2-2.5 year list. That's the biggest challenge. We aim this year to be at the rate of 25 cars per year.”
Currently, the company is painstakingly crafting its hypercars at a rate of 16-20 cars per year. But its aim, according to the founder, is to increase production to at least 30 cars per year in the next couple of years. So the hope is that customers who place their order now, four to five years ahead of their anticipated delivery time, will actually get it a year or two sooner than expected.
In the meantime, customers will just have to wait. Either that, or buy one second-hand – which can reduce the waiting time to nothing, but still means spending millions to get a car that someone else configured.