Watch 16 Year-Old Drive Off In A Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione

What were you driving when you were in your younger - see teen - years; a one-off Ferrari supercar, maybe?
Don’t answer that, because you won't be able to quickly process the fact that a teenager - 16 year old, to be precise, per Youtuber Speedracer 38, was seen driving off in the Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione, earlier this year.
Captured on camera at the annual Cavallino Classic, in Palm Beach, Florida, the teenager casually walked up to the yellow-finished machine, opened the door, climbed in and started its engine, before carefully maneuvering it close to some obstacles.
Luckily, the kid seems to know how to handle the 6.3-liter V12's 769 horses and 520 pound-feet (705 Nm) lb-ft of torque that are channeled to the wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch 'box, so he didn't 'pull a Mustang' during the event.
Now, if he is indeed 16, it's probably safe to say that this isn’t the young man's personal ride, as his father is likely the one whose name is written on the papers, but even so, it's still a bold move letting a teen take a prized possession out for a quick drive.