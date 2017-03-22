Watch As A Jeep Transforms To Get Over Traffic

As far as marketing stunts go, the ‘Hum Rider’ created to promote Verizon Telematic’s Hum platform is an absolute knockout.
Produced by Thinkmodo, Hum Rider looks like any other Jeep Grand Cherokee, apart from its bright blue paint scheme. However, if it encounters bumper-to-bumper traffic, the driver can flick a switch and the SUV magically rises up and outwards, courtesy of a set of powerful hydraulic arms, allowing it to simply drive over cars in its path.
Speaking about this creation, Verizon vice president of marketing Jay Jaffin said “In many respects, [the Hum Rider is] a bit of a metaphor, taking the ordinary driving experience and making it extraordinary. Kind of what we’re illustrating with that crazy car that drives over cars.”
When Hum Rider is fully extended, the roof stands at a casual 9 feet tall and has enough ground clearance to clear most typical hatchbacks and sedans. To make sure the driver can see what’s happening under foot, the vehicle includes four cameras and a quad-split video screen.
It may be totally unusable in the real world but as a way to promote a product, it’s certainly a unique concept.