Watch Bentley Bentayga Race Against Lamborghini Urus In Forza Horizon 3

If you like fast SUVs, you're probably waiting to see what the Lamborghini Urus can do to stand out from its rivals in terms of performance.
Of course, we're looking forward to that as well. Seeing how the production-ready Urus fares against M-Powered BMW SUVs, high-riding AMG Mercs, turbocharged Cayennes and of course Bentley's 608 PS Bentayga will be key in deciding how much we're going to love it.
Thanks to Forza Horizon 3 and Ericship111, we get a...digital taste of the Bentayga taking on the Urus concept in a standing mile-long drag race, the latter using 552 horses to claim the title of Forza's quickest SUV.
So then, if that Urus concept is lighter and missing only 56 horses compared to the Bentayga, is it safe to say it's going to win this virtual duel? As it turns out, no, because the Bentayga's massive torque figure of 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) carries over into Forza, helping it pick up the pace in spectacular fashion once it's gets going properly.
Besides, according to Bentley, you can already hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.1 seconds with the Bentayga, so it's not like there's a whole lot of room for improvement when it comes to SUVs.