Watch A Bespoke Rolls-Royce Ghost Go Drag Racing

Powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V12 engine, the Rolls-Royce Ghost has a more-than-healthy 562 hp and 575 lb-ft on tap, figures greater than the Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4.
Consequently, the British brand’s entry-level sedan is capable of some rather impressive performance despite its weight. With this in mind, one UAE owner of a bespoke gold Ghost decided to take it to the drag strip to discover just how fast this behemoth is.
The owner doesn’t just do burnouts in the Ghost before each one, the car also manages to thrown down some impressive times, ultimately storming home with a 12.98 second quarter mile at 177 km/h.
Sure, a 12-second quarter mile may not be all that impressive compared to similarly-powerful supercars but for an all-out luxury car like the Ghost with otherworldly ride comfort, it is something to behold.