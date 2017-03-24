Watch Bugatti Chiron’s Speedo Barely Keep Up With The Firepower

The first reviews of the Bugatti Chiron are out and we finally get to learn more about this new beast.
It’s all about the headline figures with this car, and since the mission of the Chiron was to be better in every single metric from the Veyron, these figures are quite big.
The quad-turbo 8.0-litre W16 produces 1479hp (1500PS) and 1180lb-ft (1600Nm) of peak torque available from 2000rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch automatic does the job of transferring this humongous amount of power to all four wheels.
Bugatti reckons it’ll do 0-62mph (100km/h) in 2.5 seconds while top speed is limited (!) to 261mph (420km/h). The Chiron’s limiting factor at this point is the tires, so the company doesn’t really know the actual top speed yet but they will have a go at it next year.
The short video shows the analog speedometer of the Chiron during a 0-200mph run. Look at the struggle of that needle as the new Bugatti launches from a full stop, barely keeping up with almost 1500 of the finest horsepower this planet has ever seen.
Drivetribe notes that the Bugatti Chiron is actually faster than the video suggests as the figures were extracted directly by the speedo and not from timing gear. The surface was also not perfect, with the car spinning its wheels hard during the launch.
Nevertheless, sitting in a car that can pull a 0-200mph (320km/h) in 16 seconds more or less is simply breathtaking.