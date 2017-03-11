Watch: Driver Overtakes Unmarked Cop Car Using Left Turn-Only Lane

Here's one traffic phenomenon that never ceases to frustrate those of us who are willing to actually wait our turn at the light.
Using a left or right turn-only lane in order to get the jump on everyone else is a common practice around the world. Drivers do it mostly because they can't be bothered to wait, or perhaps they're in a hurry (not an excuse, so is everyone else).
Some actually do find themselves in that position because they're either lost or unsure which way to go, but those cases are a lot more rare.
While it's hard to gauge intent from afar, the driver of that Subaru Legacy was stationed behind the unmarked Holden cop car at the light, when he suddenly decided to hop on over to the left lane - at least he used his turn signal. So it kind of looks premeditated.
In the end, the driver of the Subaru did get the jump on everyone else, though unfortunately for them, that silver Commodore was just playing possum.