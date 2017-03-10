Watch How Volvo Crash-Tested The New 2018 XC60 During Its Development Stage

When it comes to safety, Volvo has an impeccable reputation to keep, which is why the all-new XC60 has to score top marks with Euro NCAP.
However, before it falls in the hands of the European safety specialists, the Swedish made sure that their latest SUV behaves as it should, and to prove their point, they even dropped a few videos from several internal crash test sessions.
The first one shows the new-gen XC60 hitting a wall, head first, at 35 mph (56 km/h), with the structure remaining intact, while a second footage reveals the challenging small overlap front test, at 40 mph (64 km/h), which didn’t seem to have posed any problems for it either.
And since SUVs are known to have a higher rollover risk, Volvo shows how the vehicle behaves in such a scenario, by making one of the prototypes reveal its belly, whereas the final video speaks about the brand's safety philosophy.
But the all-new Volvo XC60 isn't relying solely on its high-strength structure to keep its occupants safe in the event of a crash, as it's also fitted with numerous safety features, such as the Steer Assist, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Pilot Assist, and other novelties.