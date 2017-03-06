Watch A Koenigsegg Agera RS Don Winter Tires And Tackle The Swiss Alps

There aren't a lot of situations in which we wouldn't want to drive a Koenigsegg. But on a snowy mountain? We'd sooner take something with all-wheel drive and a decent amount of ground clearance, thank you very much. The owner of this Agera RS, however, evidently feels differently.
If you recognize this particular Agera, it may be from last year's Geneva Motor Show, where it was displayed alongside an orange Agera “One of 1” and a red Regera prototype.
It bears the letters ML and is decked out, as you can see, in yellow and black with red accents. It was built in 2015 in right-hand drive for an Asian customer who evidently keeps it (at least part of the time) in Switzerland.
Of course the Swiss Alps are covered in snow for a good part of the year, but that doesn't stop this hypercar's owner from driving it. In fact he had it fitted with a custom set of Pirelli Sottozero winter tires, and doesn't seem to mind using the front splitter as a snowplow on the journey across the Alps from Zurich to Milan (accompanied by a Singer restomod Porsche 911 no less).
The Koenigsegg may not be our first choice for the purpose, but then it is built in snowy Sweden, after all. In any event, we have to commend the owner for his commitment – and not keeping his multi-million-dollar exotic locked up in a garage somewhere.