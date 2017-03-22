Watch Little Toyota Hilux RCs Pull A Full Size Hilux

Surely a group of small RC cars has no chance of pulling a real-life Toyota Hilux, right? Wrong.
The Japanese marque recently gathered together 15 Tamiya Hilux Bruiser 4x4 RC cars at a warehouse to discover if the 1:10 scale models could indeed pull a full-size Hilux.
Inspiration for the eye-opening PR stunt was taken from an almost identical test conducted in the 1980s by Tamiya to promote its Hilux RC car. Back then, 14 models were needed to tow the classic Hilux but compared to its modern-day sibling, the Hilux of the ‘80s was a lightweight.
The Hilux Invincible Double Cab used in the test tips the scales at 3.21 tonnes and each Tamiya Bruiser can generate 2 kg of pulling force. With 15 cars working side-by-side, the 30kg of force is theoretically enough to get the pickup rolling.
The RC cars were left unmodified and were simply each weighed down by two 500 gram weights to give them adequate traction to pull the Hilux.