Watch The NIO EP9's Full Record Setting Nurburgring Lap

The full video of the NIO EP9 obliterating the EV lap record around Germany’s famed Nurburgring has just been released.
The electric automaker claimed the new record in October last year with a sensational time of 7 min 5.12 seconds, but initially just released a short clip showing some of the highlights. This new video takes us into the EP9’s distinctive cockpit and offers an incredible look at just how fast the car is.
Sure, the electric supercar might not create any evocative engine sounds, but the speed it is able to carry through some of the corners is truly phenomenal.
Making the EP9 so fast are its four inboard motors and four individual gearboxes. All together, you're looking at 1,341 HP (1,360 PS) and 4,671 lb-ft (6,334 Nm) of torque at the wheels.