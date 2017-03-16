Watch: Speeding Train Bombards Amtrak Commuters With Snow

After unleashing its wrath on the eastern coast of the US, Storm Stella left a lot of snow for trains such as this one to plow through.
Of course, if you're asking yourself why this Amtrak commuter train came flying into the station like there was a James Bond fight going on inside the conductor's compartment of the locomotive, know that you're not alone.
What's equally curious is that commuters with a clear view of the tracks did nothing to get out of the way of the train - which would have been the sensible thing to do after seeing its rapid approach speed as well as the snow that awaited.
Others were just unsuspecting "casualties", like the ones with their backs to the tracks, or those simply not paying attention. The rest however could have exercised better judgement.
Nick Colvin, the man who uploaded this footage to his YouTube channel, thought the train made a "spectacular arrival", and while that may be the case, it still seemed a little too unsafe.