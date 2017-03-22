Watch This Leon Cupra And Megane RS Duo Attack The 'Ring

When it comes to high performance on a budget, a hot hatch with a tuned engine could be all you need in order to keep up with something like a Porsche Cayman.
While it's true that the driver of that red Cayman GT4 is definitely not doing his best to stay in front of the two hot hatchbacks, there's no denying how quick these cars are.
Browsing through the comments section, we learned that both the Leon Cupra as well as the Megane RS are tuned, however the latter is said to be more powerful and have a better suspension than the Seat.
Thanks to the split screen format, you can actually see how fast that Cupra is moving and just how well it grips around high speed corners - too bad that Cayman didn't put up more of a fight, because this could have been an epic showdown.
As for performance, if these two cars were stock, it would be the Leon Cupra that would have the advantage over the old Megane RS, thanks to its 300 PS (296 HP) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque.